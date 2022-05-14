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Epidemic Of Stupidity: 432 MEPS Voted To Extend The COVID Certificate System Until June 2023
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250 views • May 14, 2022
Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakušić: "What's this all about? Why are they doing this to the citizens, to their fellow citizens? Why do they want to ruin their lives? Why do they want to force them to get vaccinated with a vaccine that is not really a vaccine and that has killed more people than any other vaccine? I don't know when this madness will end, but obviously it won't in the next year, and in the fall, lockdowns and all the disaster we have experienced in the past two years are waiting for us again."
Video Source: https://twitter.com/mislavkolakusic/status/1522255323511369728?s=20&;t=nnxMWYVkJj0nROXyuw6nzg
Video Source: https://twitter.com/mislavkolakusic/status/1522255323511369728?s=20&;t=nnxMWYVkJj0nROXyuw6nzg
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