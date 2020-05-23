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Divine Testimonies: Dream - Earthquake Strikes my Local Church!
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4 views • May 23, 2020
Talking about a dream I had a couple of months later after my Vision of Hell in 2010. An Earthquake strikes my local Parish Church!
A warning from the Lord about Pastors, ministers and Bishops of the cloth who are leading his sheep a stray by false teachings and not preaching the true Gospel of Christ!
There are many churches that are full of corruption, idol worshipping to Saint Mary or Jesus statues, child abusers... the list goes on!
We must repent and get out of such places, the Lord will tear down these so called Lukewarm Churches!
My Book is now released on Amazon and Kindle!
Divine Testimonies - How Jesus Saved Me Kindle Edition and Paperback
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B073NP44KH
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073NP44KH
https://www.divine-testimonies.co.uk
Like & Subscribe!
God Bless
A warning from the Lord about Pastors, ministers and Bishops of the cloth who are leading his sheep a stray by false teachings and not preaching the true Gospel of Christ!
There are many churches that are full of corruption, idol worshipping to Saint Mary or Jesus statues, child abusers... the list goes on!
We must repent and get out of such places, the Lord will tear down these so called Lukewarm Churches!
My Book is now released on Amazon and Kindle!
Divine Testimonies - How Jesus Saved Me Kindle Edition and Paperback
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B073NP44KH
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073NP44KH
https://www.divine-testimonies.co.uk
Like & Subscribe!
God Bless
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