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Let's look at some of the New Web 2.0 embedding options and voting Display now in D.Buzz!
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30 views • August 26, 2021
LET'S LOOK AT SOME OF THE NEW WEB 2.0 EMBEDDING OPTIONS AND VOTING DISPLAY NOW IN D.BUZZ!
Hello Fans and Friends of "The Buzz".
In our efforts to keep providing you all with additional tools and resources to share the content you wish, we've rolled out more 2.0 embedding options and, a handy vote checking tool.
You can now natively embed content from :
SoundCloud links
Facebook video links
TikTok video links
Odyssey video links
Apple Music links budget
If you wish to read the announcement post about this update please follow this link :
https://peakd.com/hive-139531/@dbuzz/bi-weekly-development-updates-for-dbuzz-today--votes-and-rendering
What updates are you most excited about?
What services would you like to see support for embedded into D.Buzz?
And as always thank you for joining us on this adventure, we are so glad you're here!
Hello Fans and Friends of "The Buzz".
In our efforts to keep providing you all with additional tools and resources to share the content you wish, we've rolled out more 2.0 embedding options and, a handy vote checking tool.
You can now natively embed content from :
SoundCloud links
Facebook video links
TikTok video links
Odyssey video links
Apple Music links budget
If you wish to read the announcement post about this update please follow this link :
https://peakd.com/hive-139531/@dbuzz/bi-weekly-development-updates-for-dbuzz-today--votes-and-rendering
What updates are you most excited about?
What services would you like to see support for embedded into D.Buzz?
And as always thank you for joining us on this adventure, we are so glad you're here!
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