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The USA Is Not a Racist Country - K Carl Smith
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
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11 views • September 23, 2022

Frederick Douglas had the ideology that all black Americans should model says former Trump adviser K Carl Smith.

KCarl Smith is a retired U.S. Army officer, and former member of President Trump's Presidential Campaign Coalition Advisory Board.  KCarl is a nationally recognized speaker and best-selling author of Frederick Douglass Republicans: The Movement to Re-ignite America's Passion for Liberty" Mr. Smith is the foremost expert on diversity engagement, and has empowered thousands of grassroots Conservatives, candidates, Republican Party precinct leaders, and county and state leaders, with his proprietary, game-changing diversity outreach approach.

During his nationwide travels, KCarl has addressed over 600 Conservative, Tea Party, faith-based and Republican groups. His "common ground" message is changing the hearts, minds, lives, and votes of Americans, of all political persuasion, and we are finding that the Liberty message of Frederick Douglass is the most effective way to dismantle the Left's anti-God and anti-Liberty agenda-Critical Race Theory.

In 2011, an upper-level executive of the NAACP, who wishes to remain anonymous, read KCarl’s best-selling Frederick Douglass Republicans: The Movement to Re-ignite America's Passion for Liberty" and commented, “If the Frederick Douglass Republican message gets on a national level, the Democratic Party would be toast and President Obama would be history.” Without a doubt, leveraging the life and writings of Frederick Douglass is the Left’s worst nightmare- they have no answer for it, and they never will. KCarl will deliver an innovative, powerful, and proven strategy to enhance your diversity engagement initiatives.

"The Word of God changed my life. The writings of Frederick Douglass ignited my political awakening."

https://www.contentofcharacterseries.com/k-carl-smith

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