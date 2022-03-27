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Get Wisdom. Radio Show - Mr Rogers Speaks from Beyond
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21 views • March 27, 2022
VA #45 Mr. Rogers Speaks from Beyond
Description: Mr. Rogers Speaks from Beyond
We channeled Mr. Rogers from heaven, the creator of the long-running children’s show, Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood, who passed away in 2003. He shared fascinating things about his life mission, miracles he experienced, and the faulty current education and entertainment of children. He gave us an earful, with an amazing divine perspective. Join us!
We channeled Mr. Rogers from the heavenly realm, the creator of the long-running children’s show, Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood, who passed away in 2003. He shared many fascinating things about his life mission, and miracles he was a part of. We especially wanted his perspective about the current education and entertainment of children. He gave us an earful, with an amazing divine perspective about the continued shortcomings of our culture, along with warnings about what can happen if we don’t awaken to giving love a priority and achieving a partnership with the divine. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Mr. Rogers Speaks from Beyond
We channeled Mr. Rogers from heaven, the creator of the long-running children’s show, Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood, who passed away in 2003. He shared fascinating things about his life mission, miracles he experienced, and the faulty current education and entertainment of children. He gave us an earful, with an amazing divine perspective. Join us!
We channeled Mr. Rogers from the heavenly realm, the creator of the long-running children’s show, Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood, who passed away in 2003. He shared many fascinating things about his life mission, and miracles he was a part of. We especially wanted his perspective about the current education and entertainment of children. He gave us an earful, with an amazing divine perspective about the continued shortcomings of our culture, along with warnings about what can happen if we don’t awaken to giving love a priority and achieving a partnership with the divine. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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