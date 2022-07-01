Dr. Tess Lawrie - Worldwide Coalition, Monkeypox, Global Fertility Problems from Injections and Sayi





Maria Zeee.





Dr. Lawrie joins us to discuss the African Sovereignty Coalition formed to stand against the WHO, UN and WEF, how this model can be rolled out across the globe, Monkeypox, Injections, reintroduction of masks, fertility problems from the injections and more!





Dr. Lawrie's Substack:





https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/





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https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/

https://t.me/wch_org





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Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.





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https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





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