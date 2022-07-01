BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Tess Lawrie - Worldwide Coalition, Monkeypox, Global Fertility Problems from Injections and Sayi
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
828 views • July 01, 2022


Maria Zeee.


Dr. Lawrie joins us to discuss the African Sovereignty Coalition formed to stand against the WHO, UN and WEF, how this model can be rolled out across the globe, Monkeypox, Injections, reintroduction of masks, fertility problems from the injections and more!


Dr. Lawrie's Substack:


https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/


Follow the World Council for Health via their website and Telegram:


https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/

https://t.me/wch_org


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia



Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1aiwez-dr.-tess-lawrie-asc-a-way-for-the-whole-world-to-win.html

Keywords
healthadverse effectsvaccine injuriesunmedicinewhoworldwideinjectionsdrmodelmasksjabshotfertility problemsinoculationinjectionwefcovidmonkeypoxtess lawriemaria zeeeafrican sovereignty colaitionrolled out
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform &#8211; And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform – And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

Mike Adams
Former FDA Chief Gottlieb Trashed COVID-19 Seroprevalence Studies, Memo Reveals

Former FDA Chief Gottlieb Trashed COVID-19 Seroprevalence Studies, Memo Reveals

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
Foods High in Antioxidants That Go Beyond Cranberries

Foods High in Antioxidants That Go Beyond Cranberries

Coco Somers
Movement medicine: How daily activity slashed uncontrolled blood pressure by 69% in new study

Movement medicine: How daily activity slashed uncontrolled blood pressure by 69% in new study

Willow Tohi
Lentils in Daily Diet: Evidence on Nutrient Intake, Blood Sugar, Heart Health, and Weight Management

Lentils in Daily Diet: Evidence on Nutrient Intake, Blood Sugar, Heart Health, and Weight Management

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy