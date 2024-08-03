David Icke: Who Created The World? 'God' Or 'Anti-God'? (Read Below)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Katy::: Jesus Is Only Way GOD IN THE FLESH GOD CAME TO US. Demons are the Grays, Tall Whites ,Mantis Black Eyes Children Demons of Hell Black Eyes Demons Possessed Person. Reptilians are Fallen Angels Rape Human Female & Make Half Reptilians Like King Charles & Vlad The Impaler 1470 Real Dracula .Fallen Angels Rape Human Female Make Giant Still to This Day They Still Rape Human Female But Their DNA Half Reptilians them Small Now They Mostly Like Jack Ass`s Can Not Have Offspring. But They Rule Country Round the World Like USA, Israel, All Mideast, Europe E.U, U.K, Canada Australia, New Zealand ,Mexico, Most Country in Africa ,Brazil , Cuba, Some of India , Communist Party China . Biden & Kamala Harris are Both Half Reptilian ,Obama Also Big MIKE