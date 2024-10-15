© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The situation of the Ukrainian Army continues to deteriorate rapidly in all directions of the Special Military Operation zone. At the same time, war correspondents noted that over the past 24 hours, the situation of the Ukrainian Army units had deteriorated significantly in the Kursk and Pokrovsk directions of the front. For example, the commander of the Russian 'LAVINA' battalion with the call sign 'Ostap', confirmed the words of war correspondents that on October 13, 2024, Russian troops completely liberated the strategically important settlement of 'Tsukurino' in the Pokrovsk direction of the front........................................................................................ ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/