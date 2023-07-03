Create New Account
Silent War Ep. 6330: France Civil War, Bankrupt EU, SCOTUS Betrayal, Affirmative Action Dead, +More
Dustin Nemos
Published 16 hours ago

In this episode of The Silent War:

Florida Issues Statewide Emergency Malaria Alert.


Government Agents Routinely Entering Private Land Without Warrants.


100 Cities Burning: France’s Sheer Anarchy the Worst Crisis Since Yellow Vests in 2018 – Some Rioters Seen Discharging Automatic Weapons.


Unyielding Against Unrest: French Local Citizens Arm Themselves with Wooden Sticks to Protect Businesses and Homes.


Polish PM taunts EU over migration with French unrest video.


"The EU Is On The Brink Of Bankrutpcy" Says Hungary's Orbán At EU Summit

Hungary Against NATO’S and EU’s Plans: Parliament Delays Vote on Sweden’s Entry on Military Alliance – PM Orbán Blocks European Aid to Ukraine Until They Account for the Money Already Received.


Supreme Court Rejects Republican Effort to Empower State Lawmakers in Making Election Rules.


Biden Border Patrol Cuts Razor Wire Fence on Private Property to Let Illegal Aliens Enter Texas.


New Evidence Reveals the Biden DOJ Edited Video Footage in Order to Convict Innocent Jan. 6 Trump Supporters and Oath Keepers – And Now They Got Caught.


Supreme Court Strikes Fatal Blow to Affirmative Action in Historic Ruling – Bans Race-Based College Admissions- All but Eight States Impacted.


THOUGHTCRIME: Michigan May Imprison Residents for Years for “Misgendering” or “Threatening” LGBTQ Individuals Under New “Hate Speech” Bill.



Keywords
floridafbioath keepersjoe bidenukrainefranceswedennatoautomatic weaponshungarymichiganzelenskyhate speech billwhite people replacedcorrupt government agencyemergency malaria alerteu migrationpm orbaneuropean aid to ukraineeu bankrutpcy

