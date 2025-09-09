Building on the Rock: Living Christ’s Words in a World of False Prophets | Brother Larry Bible Study

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Building on the Rock: Living Christ’s Words in a World of False Prophets

Wise vs. Foolish Builders (Matthew 7:24-27, KJV):

Jesus teaches, “Whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock” (v. 24). Obeying Christ’s words builds a firm foundation that withstands trials, while hearing without doing, like the foolish builder, leads to collapse (v. 26-27).

Beatitudes and Heart Transformation:

The Beatitudes (Matthew 5) require a heart cleansed by Christ’s blood to live out spiritual truths like humility and peacemaking. Only a transformed heart can practice Jesus’ teachings, aligning with the wise builder.

Building for the Church:

Referencing Ephesians, believers build their spiritual “house” not just for themselves but to strengthen the church, the body of Christ, for others’ benefit.

Beware of False Prophets (Matthew 7:15-20, KJV):

Jesus warns, “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves” (v. 15). Their corrupt teachings (evil fruit) deceive and exploit, driven by unregenerate hearts, unlike the good fruit of true believers.

The Heart’s Role (Luke 6:45, KJV):

“A good man out of the good treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is evil” (Luke 6:45). False prophets’ words reveal their corrupt hearts, while believers must guard theirs (Jeremiah 17:9).

Call to Action for Believers:

Christians must hear and practice Jesus’ teachings to build a strong spiritual foundation. This requires willingness, honesty, and obedience to God’s Word to resist false teachings and stand firm in faith.

Perseverance in Trials:

Like Job (Job 13:15, KJV), believers should trust God through storms, building on the rock of Christ’s words to withstand Satan’s attacks and false doctrines.



