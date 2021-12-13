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Can CHRISTIANS practice YOGA?
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307 views • December 13, 2021
Controversial Street Preacher, Miguel Hayworth, is back to answer the question: can a Christian do Yoga with God's blessing?
Filmed in Milton Keynes this convincing argument against a Christian doing Yoga even if only for the physical exercise. This is because each Yoga position is a non-verbal prayer to a Hindu God and therefore blasphemy to Our Lord Jesus.
If you find this video helpful: check out the many other interesting questions I ask Miguel Hayworth in the other videos on my channel.
Filmed in Milton Keynes this convincing argument against a Christian doing Yoga even if only for the physical exercise. This is because each Yoga position is a non-verbal prayer to a Hindu God and therefore blasphemy to Our Lord Jesus.
If you find this video helpful: check out the many other interesting questions I ask Miguel Hayworth in the other videos on my channel.
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