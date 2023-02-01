Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Marco Ferrari for January 23, 2023:





My dear and beloved little children, I rejoice at finding you here united in prayer: today you have made my Heart happy.





Beloved children, again I urge you to return to God, to return to faith, to return to merciful love, to return to true testimony, in order to bring to God even those who struggle and reject Him.





My children, be my instruments!





My children, I ask you to fast and make renunciations; I ask you to pray much for the Church: the Holy Church is in great danger.





The struggle is becoming more and more heated and for the Church, there will be a time of great trial and great darkness.





You must pray.





Children, do not fear, confusion will not win and the forces of evil will not prevail: they will never triumph over the Church of my Son Jesus because She has been redeemed with His Precious Blood.





I invite you, my children, to accept the Gospel in your lives, to live it and always put it at the center of your choices and your path.





My children, I bless you in the name of God who is Father, in the name of God who is Son and in the name of God who is the Spirit of Love.





Amen.





I caress you, I kiss you, I clasp you all to my Heart.





I love you, my children! Goodbye, my children.





In 1992, Marco Ferrari began meeting with friends to pray the Rosary on Saturday evenings.





On March 26, 1994 he heard a voice saying “Little son, write!”





“Marco, dear son, do not be afraid, I am your Mother, write for all your brothers and sisters”.





The first apparition of the “Mother of Love” occurred in July 1994; the following year, Marco was entrusted with private messages for Pope John Paul II and the Bishop of Brescia, which he duly transmitted.





He also received 11 secrets concerning the world, Italy, apparitions in the world, the return of Jesus, the Church and the Third Secret of Fatima.





From 1995 to 2005, Marco had visible stigmata during Lent and relived the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday.





Several other scientifically unexplained phenomena have also been observed in Paratico, including the lacrimation of an image of the “Mother of Love” in the presence of 18 witnesses in 1999, as well as two eucharistic miracles in 2005 and 2007, the second taking place on the apparition hill with over 100 people present.





While an investigative commission was established in 1998 by Bishop of Brescia Bruno Foresti, the Church has never taken an official position on the apparitions, although Marco‘s prayer group has been allowed to meet in a church in the diocese.





