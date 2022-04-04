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Lt General Thomas McInerney: Heads Up - 3rd Wave Coming! March 31, 2022
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1436 views • April 04, 2022
March 31, 2022
General McInerney explains our current situation, and makes the connections most people are missing.
Full video at JD Rucker
https://rumble.com/vzgsp1-lt-gen-thomas-mcinerney-exposes-connection-between-the-jabs-and-5g.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The+JD+Rucker+Show&ep=2
m1358
General McInerney explains our current situation, and makes the connections most people are missing.
Full video at JD Rucker
https://rumble.com/vzgsp1-lt-gen-thomas-mcinerney-exposes-connection-between-the-jabs-and-5g.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The+JD+Rucker+Show&ep=2
m1358
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