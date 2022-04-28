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The Ruth Stout Method
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184 views • April 28, 2022
After spending our summer building labor-intensive hugelkultur mounds, we decided to try our hands at a MUCH simpler form of permaculture, using the Ruth Stout Method: Simply growing our food in hay!
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