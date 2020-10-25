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My report on Chinese video about Hunter sex tape and the Biden's treason
WGON
WGON
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105 views • October 25, 2020
WARNING, this video shows the actual sex act so don't watch all of it...unless you want to throw up!! https://www.thegatewaypundit.c....om/2020/10/go-chinas

MY OTHER PLATFORMS:

My main platform: UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WGON
I hate Bitchute because it doesn’t publish all my videos so I don’t post all my videos there: BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/

I don’t like Brighteon because it takes them all day to publish a video: Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1

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OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]

zoom.us for the computer and the app store for zoom cloud to use on your smart phone. You can find me on zoom using my email addy: [email protected]. Our sessions are teachings, preaching, and fellowshipping.

https://usa.life/WGONews this is a Facebook type social media
I’m also on Parler with two accounts, WGON and linkirb


My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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