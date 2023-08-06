Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Consequences of a Russian Missile Attack in the vicinity of the Ukrainian Airfield Starokonstantinov - Significant Destruction of Individual Buildings and Fires
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
136 views
Published 15 hours ago

Consequences of a missile attack in the vicinity of the Ukrainian airfield Starokonstantinov - Significant destruction of individual buildings and fires

The Kiev Regime has published photos of fires at Starokonstantinov Air Base.

Massive strike was carried out against this Air Base in Khmelnitsky region at night.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket