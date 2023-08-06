Consequences of a Russian Missile Attack in the vicinity of the Ukrainian Airfield Starokonstantinov - Significant Destruction of Individual Buildings and Fires

Consequences of a missile attack in the vicinity of the Ukrainian airfield Starokonstantinov - Significant destruction of individual buildings and fires
The Kiev Regime has published photos of fires at Starokonstantinov Air Base.
Massive strike was carried out against this Air Base in Khmelnitsky region at night.
