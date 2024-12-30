Repeat Alien Abductee Survivor Recounts Traumatic Childhood - Karin Wilkinson





Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be abducted by aliens? Karin Wilkinson has a gripping story about her childhood, in which she claims that she was abducted hundreds of times since she was a toddler. In her terrifying book, Stolen Seed, Evil Harvest: A True Account of Lifelong Alien Abduction and the Evil Alien Agenda, Karin recounts her experiences with abduction, post-traumatic stress disorder, and her knowledge of how scripture may give hints about the great alien deception ramping up in the world today. Karin said she wrote her book to give readers a glimpse into the topic of alien abductions from a biblical perspective, given the “stigma” surrounding the phenomena.









TAKEAWAYS





Karin says her earliest memories are about being abducted from her bed





Nephilim are offspring of fallen angels and human women





There is a difference between being demon possessed and carrying out a demonic action





The “giants” and “mighty men of old” are mentioned in the Bible in Genesis 6









