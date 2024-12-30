BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Repeat Alien Abductee Survivor Recounts Traumatic Childhood - Karin Wilkinson
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
0
4 months ago


Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be abducted by aliens? Karin Wilkinson has a gripping story about her childhood, in which she claims that she was abducted hundreds of times since she was a toddler. In her terrifying book, Stolen Seed, Evil Harvest: A True Account of Lifelong Alien Abduction and the Evil Alien Agenda, Karin recounts her experiences with abduction, post-traumatic stress disorder, and her knowledge of how scripture may give hints about the great alien deception ramping up in the world today. Karin said she wrote her book to give readers a glimpse into the topic of alien abductions from a biblical perspective, given the “stigma” surrounding the phenomena.



TAKEAWAYS


Karin says her earliest memories are about being abducted from her bed


Nephilim are offspring of fallen angels and human women


There is a difference between being demon possessed and carrying out a demonic action


The “giants” and “mighty men of old” are mentioned in the Bible in Genesis 6



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Stolen Seed, Evil Harvest book: https://bit.ly/3Jx6933

Walking Among Us: https://amzn.to/3Vx9V3j


🔗 CONNECT WITH KARIN WILKINSON

Website: https://karinwilkinsonauthor.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/44jHwR2

Instagram: https://bit.ly/44iS2rJ


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
alienufoend timesrevelationabductionabductcounter culture mom showkarin wilkinsonagenda tina griffin
