Repeat Alien Abductee Survivor Recounts Traumatic Childhood - Karin Wilkinson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be abducted by aliens? Karin Wilkinson has a gripping story about her childhood, in which she claims that she was abducted hundreds of times since she was a toddler. In her terrifying book, Stolen Seed, Evil Harvest: A True Account of Lifelong Alien Abduction and the Evil Alien Agenda, Karin recounts her experiences with abduction, post-traumatic stress disorder, and her knowledge of how scripture may give hints about the great alien deception ramping up in the world today. Karin said she wrote her book to give readers a glimpse into the topic of alien abductions from a biblical perspective, given the “stigma” surrounding the phenomena.
TAKEAWAYS
Karin says her earliest memories are about being abducted from her bed
Nephilim are offspring of fallen angels and human women
There is a difference between being demon possessed and carrying out a demonic action
The “giants” and “mighty men of old” are mentioned in the Bible in Genesis 6
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo
Stolen Seed, Evil Harvest book: https://bit.ly/3Jx6933
Walking Among Us: https://amzn.to/3Vx9V3j
🔗 CONNECT WITH KARIN WILKINSON
Website: https://karinwilkinsonauthor.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/44jHwR2
Instagram: https://bit.ly/44iS2rJ
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/
Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/