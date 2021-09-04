The Paradise Under The Horizon - 2

That is how one can combine an everyday item like an A5 sized notebook/journal with uniquely crafted art by Taiwanese artist Will Yu (尤瑋毅) !!Part 02 of 05 in "The Will Yu (尤瑋毅) ART Series"In the Artists own words:The creation of human nature when it comes to life philosophy has been my artistic work for many years.I think that life is a very important matter, and art is the secondary issue compared to life itself. Because if you seriously think about all the problems in life, your artistic creation will naturally be strong.However, art must be "sincere".We had that imaginary world in our minds when we were kids.As i grew up, I still pursue that wonder world.Because art is “here”Because I am, art is hereBecause art is here, my life truly “exists”. People see my dreams rather than listening to me talk about them.“I am art”Stay tuned for more... coming soon...