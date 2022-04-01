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#177 Today's Boondoggle- talking nanotechnology with Dr. Alphonzo Monzo
Today's Boondoggle Podcast
Today's Boondoggle Podcast
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120 views • April 01, 2022
In this episode Bill talks with Dr. Alphonzo Monzo of Health Restoration Ministries.

In this episode we talk about how the Hebrew language is written into our very DNA, how we were created and spoken into existence and how certain forces are now trying to rewrite and control our genome. We talk about Nazis and their work in the occult, genetically modified organisms, nanotechnology, DARPA, viruses, biochemistry, the push for vaccinations and why, as well as 5G and it's role.

We also talk about Viral Shedding, the work of the late Michael Chapela, Nikola Tesla, healing frequencies and the work of Dr. Leonard Horowitz, how do we recover from taking the jab, is it the mark of the beast, plus so much more.

Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.

So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.

Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.

Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm

Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse

Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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godspiritual warfarenanotechnologyhebrew languageour creatortodays boondoggledr alphonzo monzo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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