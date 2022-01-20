Fauci Is at the Root of All of American Problems and We Should Fire Him

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01/13/2022 Marjorie Taylor green：Fauci created the gain of function. He gave it to CCP. CCP created the bio weapon which is COVID-19 and it broke the world. But our government and anyone that goes along with this and doesn’t fire Fauci, investigate him, prosecute him and hold him accountable is failing the American people.