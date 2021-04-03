Noah Green, Billy Evans, Capitol Police, talks of Nation of Islam, Farrakhan, Xanax, Depression, etc

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Two years ago, the world was Capitol knifeman Noah Green's oyster.



A star of the college football team, the accused Capitol knife attacker was soon to graduate with a degree in finance from Christopher Newport University in Virginia.



Yet over the course of the next two years, his life would take a frightening turn into paranoia and suicidal depression, and ultimately come crashing down.



On Friday he rammed his car into a barricade at the U.S. Capitol and leapt out with a knife, killing one of the officers. He was shot and killed by police.



Green was born in Fairlea, West Virginia - a poor, largely white, rural community of 1,700 people in the southeast of the state, close to the border with Virginia.



One of ten children, he grew up with seven sisters and two brothers.



By the time he was at high school, he had crossed into Virginia and was living 30 miles from Fairlea in Covington, Virginia.



He attended Alleghany High School where he played football and ran track, earning All-District, All-Conference, and team MVP honors in 2013.



Green then went on to Christopher Newport University, in Newport News, Virginia.



'Mr Green was a 2019 graduate of Christopher Newport University with a degree in finance. Mr. Green played on the Christopher Newport University football team in the fall 2017 and fall 2018 seasons,' said Jim Hanchett, CNU chief communications officer.



Green was not known to police in Washington DC but he did have a record in another state, according to law enforcement sources.



His Facebook posts, which have since been taken down, showed a deeply disturbed man spiraling out of control - believing that he was the victim of federal 'mind control', having suicidal thoughts and manic episodes, traveling to Africa to seek solace, and finding comfort in religion and extremist ideology.



'Satan's rule over us is up,' he said, in a Facebook post on March 17.



He credited the controversial leader of the Nation of Islam, Louis Farrakhan, with saving him 'after the terrible afflictions I have suffered presumably by the CIA and FBI, government agencies of the United States of America.'



On Instagram, he wrote: 'I have suffered multiple home break ins, food poisonings, assaults, unauthorized operations in the hospital, mind control.'



Green believed that his troubles began in 2019, when, he thought, a former teammate and roommate drugged him with Xanax.



Those involved thought that Green had made the story up, and doubted his allegations.



Green said the episode left him addicted to the drug, and left him with lasting mental health problems, which grew increasingly severe.