Silken Chia Oats
RawFoodDetox
Published 21 hours ago

Plant based recipe using soaked oat groats, chia and superfoods from Chef Adam A. Graham

Silken Chia Oats (Gluten-Free/Organic) - 1 large serving or 2 small  

½ C oat groats – soaked at least 4 hours

1 to 2 TB raw almond butter or hemp seeds

3/4 C water

2 to 3 pitted dates – cut into pieces (or sweetener of your choice)

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tsp moringa powder or superfood blend

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp cinnamon

pinch of salt 


1 TB chia seeds - mix in separately

Toppings: banana slices, berries, cacao nibs, goji berries…

1. Drain soaked oats and place in blender with water and almond butter.

2. Blend smooth.

3. Add dates and powders and blend smooth. Mixture should be slightly runny, if not add more water until soupy.

4. DO NOT BLEND CHIA SMOOTH – Add chia to soup mixture in blender. Combine on lowest setting for 1 to 2 minutes. This can also be done by putting in a jar with a lid and shaking to combine chia.

5. End result should be a porridge consistency thicker than a smoothie but thinner than traditional oats. Last for 3 to 5 days in a sealed container in the fridge.

