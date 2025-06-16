Iranian ballistic missiles fired towards Israel have been seen from a passenger plane over Dubai.

Another description: Epic footage: Airline passengers over Saudi Arabia captured the launch of ballistic missiles from Iran heading toward Israel.

Adding:

Israel is striking from within Iran, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"A significant portion of the enemy's attacks are not military attacks, but actions carried out with the help of internal agents. In this regard, our vigilant citizens must report any suspicious moments to the security agencies with particular care and immediately," IRNA quoted him as saying.

Earlier it was reported that Israel launched its first strikes using drones hidden in Iran. And over the weekend, homemade bombs and cars exploded in Tehran, and a major water main burst.