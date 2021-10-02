Recognize Genocide when you see it - The Great Culling

It's called the Great Culling. It's the implementation of genocide. It's the extermination of the useless eaters that are consuming the nonrenewable natural resources. It's a way of thinning the “herd" (population). It typically begins with the lowest hanging fruit the dumb and fat ones.

People don’t recognize that this process is pedal to the metal right now. The amount of lies and tyranny that is occurring around us is off the charts. People would like to think that nothing significant is happening due to normalcy bias but it is currently happening. There has been so much censorship and death but people continue not to recognize the genocide that is happening around us all over the world. The vaccine is a failure and people don’t recognize this. They won’t look at Israel and what is going on there with the vaccine. Israel is the crystal ball of what is going to happen in the future with high vaccination rates. This is a clip heavy documentary with an incredible array of hard-hitting video clips. Please share with your friends and attempt to get the word out.