Exercice/Übung 432 Hz classic guitar music PHÖNIXE and Melonga from Astor Piazolla its a long guitar piece over 20 min.

432 Hz classic guitar music PHÖNIXE and Melonga from Astor Piazolla its a long guitar piece over 20 min.

pic: The Umbrella is our universe in abstract way . You see the dragon the Mermaid Burkhard Heim wiith his 6 dimensional world on the top of the <Ufo / which is also a big BIG TIT . On the other side you cant see the wars and destruction's. of the cabal . You see the music the sounds which is made from the multiverse and the galaxies. We are living in a 6 dimensional world and not only with 4 !!!! Please learn about Burkhard Heims theorie. The sound is healing music and the phönixe are symbolizing our souls .

