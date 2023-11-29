Create New Account
The Dawning of the End - Brace Yourself For What's Coming!
The Appearance
Mailbag Show 11.28


BRACE YOURSELF FOR WHAT'S COMING

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2023/11/26/victor_davis_hanson_brace_yourself_for_whats_coming_in_2024.html


TRAVEL WILL SOON BE RESTRICTED RE: YOUR CARBON ALLOWANCE

https://bombthrower.com/coming-soon-your-travel-will-be-restricted-by-personal-carbon-allowances/


WHAT DOES 'SSSS' ON YOUR BOARDING PASS MEAN?

https://www.forbes.com/advisor/credit-cards/travel-rewards/ssss-boarding-pass/#:~:text=Getty,undergo%20additional%20security%20screening%20procedures.


PENTAGON OFFICIAL NAILED IN HUMAN TRAFFICKING STING

https://100percentfedup.com/human-trafficking-sting-leads-to-arrest-of-pentagon-official/


FIRST TWO J6 CASES REACH SUPREME COURT

https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/first-two-jan-6-cases-reach-supreme-court-5529696?utm_source=epochHG&utm_campaign=CFP&src_src=epochHG&src_cmp=CFP


ENTIRE BANKING SYSTEM IS GOING DOWN THE TUBES

https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-entire-banking-system-is-shaking/


FORMER ISIS MEMBER FINDS JESUS

https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1729218842474471679


POPE FRANCIS: CLIMATE CHANGE PUTS LIFE ON EARTH AT RISK

https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2023/11/27/pope-francis-climate-change-puts-life-on-earth-at-risk/


