Hymn.. Hold to God's unchanging hand. Psalms 85. Today is Pentecost Jesus is coming Today July 4th-5th 2026 or Certainly on or before July 19 to cut short the world cup.

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⚠️Prophetic dream/visions: War coming to America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7REuZdC77c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAX9lTVHAjw
Keith & Kristyn Getty - O Church Arise (Arise, Shine) (Lyric Video) ft. Chris Tomlin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A98YQHG8tLY
https://www.youtube.com/@FourSixMinistry/videos