WHERE IS YOUR EVIDENCE OF TRUE CHRISTIANITY? WHERE WILL YOU SPEND ETERNITY? 2020602

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WHERE IS YOUR EVIDENCE OF TRUE CHRISTIANITY? WHERE WILL YOU SPEND ETERNITY? 2020602Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with us! For in-person or virtual SABBATH DAY Worship, contact FCG Church in VA and NJ, USA:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch
Email: [email protected]
https://youtu.be/DfjS_mDuP1g
http://www.fcgchurches.org
https://t.me/FCGCHURCH