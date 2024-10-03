❗️🇸🇾/🇷🇺 BREAKING: Large scale airstrikes in the Syrian city of Jableh, near Russia's Hmeimim Airbase in western Syria on the coast

For the past hour, Syrian and Russian air defenses have been jointly intercepting enemy projectiles.

The target and culprit are still unclear, but local sources talk about possibly a Russian ammunition depot being the target.

@Middle_East_Spectator

❗️ADDING:

RUSSIA, SYRIA ACCUSE NATO/UKRAINE OF STAGING FALSE FLAG

SVR Claims West Planning Chemical Weapons Staging in Syria

Russian intelligence reports: "The leadership of the United States and Britain, recognizing their unsuccessful efforts to deliver a strategic defeat to Russia in the Ukraine conflict."

NATO and Ukraine, are plotting to stage a chemical weapons attack in Syria to discredit both Syria and Russia on the international stage.

Details: According to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), this false flag operation is intended to undermine Russia’s reputation, particularly in Global South nations.

Tactics: The “White Helmets” NGO is reportedly set to fabricate evidence, presenting videos of a staged attack.