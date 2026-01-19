We Shall Overcome - MLK Remembered

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ann M. Wolf, Songwriter & Chaplain speaks from her memories of the day that the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. died as well what we can apply from his teachings today, by the Mercy and Grace of God.
HEAR THE SONG BY ANN M. WOLF: "We Shall Overcome": https://youtu.be/RegHOxNKGGw?si=EEUo-wHaLMTWrU7Q
For artist info: https://annmwolf.info/
For social media links: https://annmwolf.info/social-media-options
