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CLAUDIA FROM CABIN TALK PREDICTS THE FUTURE ON 9/20/2019
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332 views • January 02, 2022
She was talking about this Presidential Order Trump signed on 9/19/19.
Donald Trump signed a Presidential Order creating a flu vaccine taskforce on 9/19/2019
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-modernizing-influenza-vaccines-united-states-promote-national-security-public-health/
She made another video yesterday
I didn’t predict the future, I merely paid attention.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=habV5YkYk4I
Here's the decode on the date
Donald Trump signed a Presidential Order creating a flu vaccine taskforce on 9/19/2019
9/19/2019
"IX.XIX.MMXIX" = 523 (Satanic)
"Donald Trump" = 523 (Satanic)
"Master Mason" = 523 (Satanic)
"Guidestones" = 523 (Satanic)
"IX.XIX.MMXIX" = 173 (English Ordinal) 40th prime
Georgia Guidestones turned 40 years old in 2020
"IX.XIX.MMXIX" = 97 (Reverse Ordinal) 25th prime
"Trump" = 25 (Full Reduction)
Pandemic declared on 3/11/20
From Thu Sep 19 2019 to Wed Mar 11 2020 is: 174 Days
"New World Order" = 174 (English Ordinal)
National emergency declared on 3/13/20
From Thu Sep 19 2019 to Wed Mar 13 2020 is: 176 Days
"Donald J Trump" = 176 (Reverse Ordinal)
Counting the end date...
From Thu Sep 19 2019 to Wed Mar 13 2020 is: 177 Days
"The mark of the beast" = 177 (English Ordinal)
9/19/2019
"IX.XIX.MMXIX" = 173 (English Ordinal) 40th prime
(9) + (19) + 2+0+1+9 = 40
Georgia Guidestones turn 40 years old on 3/22/2020
From Thu Sep 19 2019 to Sun Mar 22 2020 is 185 Days
"Donald John Trump" = 185 (English Ordinal)
Subtract 666 days from 9/19/19 and you land on JFK's 54th assassination date
From Thursday, September 19, 2019
Subtracted 666 days
Result: Wednesday, November 22, 2017
"Jesuit Order" = 54 (Full Reduction)
"vaccination" = 666 (English Sumerian)
"mark of beast" = 666 (English Sumerian)
"The Culling" = 666 (English Sumerian)
Subtract 201 days from 9/19/19 and you land on WHO directors 54th birthday
From and including: Sunday, March 3, 2019
To and including: Thursday, September 19, 2019
"Jesuit Order" = 54 (Full Reduction)
"Tedros Adhanom" = 56 (Full Reduction)
"coronavirus" = 56 (Full Reduction)
"Anthony Fauci" = 56 (Full Reduction)
Result: 201 days
Event 201
"Jorge Mario Bergoglio" = 201 (English Ordinal)
"Antonio Guterres" = 201 (English Ordinal)
"Ignatius of Loyola" = 201 (English Ordinal)
"The Jesuit Order" = 201 (Reverse Ordinal)
"number of a man" = 201 (Reverse Ordinal)
"William Henry Gates" = 201 (English Ordinal)
Donald Trump signed a Presidential Order creating a flu vaccine taskforce on 9/19/2019
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-modernizing-influenza-vaccines-united-states-promote-national-security-public-health/
She made another video yesterday
I didn’t predict the future, I merely paid attention.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=habV5YkYk4I
Here's the decode on the date
Donald Trump signed a Presidential Order creating a flu vaccine taskforce on 9/19/2019
9/19/2019
"IX.XIX.MMXIX" = 523 (Satanic)
"Donald Trump" = 523 (Satanic)
"Master Mason" = 523 (Satanic)
"Guidestones" = 523 (Satanic)
"IX.XIX.MMXIX" = 173 (English Ordinal) 40th prime
Georgia Guidestones turned 40 years old in 2020
"IX.XIX.MMXIX" = 97 (Reverse Ordinal) 25th prime
"Trump" = 25 (Full Reduction)
Pandemic declared on 3/11/20
From Thu Sep 19 2019 to Wed Mar 11 2020 is: 174 Days
"New World Order" = 174 (English Ordinal)
National emergency declared on 3/13/20
From Thu Sep 19 2019 to Wed Mar 13 2020 is: 176 Days
"Donald J Trump" = 176 (Reverse Ordinal)
Counting the end date...
From Thu Sep 19 2019 to Wed Mar 13 2020 is: 177 Days
"The mark of the beast" = 177 (English Ordinal)
9/19/2019
"IX.XIX.MMXIX" = 173 (English Ordinal) 40th prime
(9) + (19) + 2+0+1+9 = 40
Georgia Guidestones turn 40 years old on 3/22/2020
From Thu Sep 19 2019 to Sun Mar 22 2020 is 185 Days
"Donald John Trump" = 185 (English Ordinal)
Subtract 666 days from 9/19/19 and you land on JFK's 54th assassination date
From Thursday, September 19, 2019
Subtracted 666 days
Result: Wednesday, November 22, 2017
"Jesuit Order" = 54 (Full Reduction)
"vaccination" = 666 (English Sumerian)
"mark of beast" = 666 (English Sumerian)
"The Culling" = 666 (English Sumerian)
Subtract 201 days from 9/19/19 and you land on WHO directors 54th birthday
From and including: Sunday, March 3, 2019
To and including: Thursday, September 19, 2019
"Jesuit Order" = 54 (Full Reduction)
"Tedros Adhanom" = 56 (Full Reduction)
"coronavirus" = 56 (Full Reduction)
"Anthony Fauci" = 56 (Full Reduction)
Result: 201 days
Event 201
"Jorge Mario Bergoglio" = 201 (English Ordinal)
"Antonio Guterres" = 201 (English Ordinal)
"Ignatius of Loyola" = 201 (English Ordinal)
"The Jesuit Order" = 201 (Reverse Ordinal)
"number of a man" = 201 (Reverse Ordinal)
"William Henry Gates" = 201 (English Ordinal)
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