PDJT Expected to Arrive at Fulton County Jail This Evening; Cops in Riot Gear getting ready

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Ben Bergquam is on the ground outside the Fulton County jail where President Trump is expected to arrive around 7pm ET.
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Watch more @HumanEvents with @JackPosobiec here: https://rumble.com/v3b9n34-human-events-with-jack-posobiec-ep.-546.html