PDJT Expected to Arrive at Fulton County Jail This Evening; Cops in Riot Gear getting ready
Ben Bergquam is on the ground outside the Fulton County jail where President Trump is expected to arrive around 7pm ET.


Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more @HumanEvents with @JackPosobiec here: https://rumble.com/v3b9n34-human-events-with-jack-posobiec-ep.-546.html

