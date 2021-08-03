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Why Jesus Came to Earth
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42 views • August 03, 2021
We discuss why Jesus came to earth the first time, which leads us to examine the spiritual realm, the history of God's relationship with man, the first great reset, and how all this ties in with the end times.
As promised, here are a couple reference books on the subject matter in the video, both authored by Dr. Michael S. Heiser:
"The Unseen Realm"
"Reversing Hermon"
They can both be found on Amazon or your favorite online book store.
As promised, here are a couple reference books on the subject matter in the video, both authored by Dr. Michael S. Heiser:
"The Unseen Realm"
"Reversing Hermon"
They can both be found on Amazon or your favorite online book store.
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