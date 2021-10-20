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Microsoft's 60606 Patent Explained to Vaccines (Genetically Modified enslaved Humans)
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202 views • October 20, 2021
Cover Microsoft's 60606 bio cryptocurrency patent that ties you into the internet of things. Also a deep dive on biohack censors of graphene oxide (go deep). Cover BioNet, transhumanism, and technocracy that leads to a new term COTROLISM. Plus, we show an article of of real time monitoring of the vaccinated. Are you a human if you've been vaccinated = no. We cover scripture as well on those that destroy the earth and God's creation.. Must share to everyone.. Sjwellfire.com / Final Day Report
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Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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