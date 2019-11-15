Amb. Marie Yavanovich tells Rep. Devin Nunes she was never involved in Trump-Ukraine phone call

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Also, she testified that she did not hear a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when he allegedly threatened to withhold military aid from Kiev until he was provided “dirt” on former Vice President Joe Biden.