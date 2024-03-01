03-01-2024 Accountability Part 35 Womans Path 23 Divorce UnCleanness Spiritual POISON

Deuteronomy 24:1 “When a man takes a wife and shall marry her, then it shall be, if she finds no favour in his eyes because he has found a matter of uncoveredness/uncleanness in her, and he shall write her a certificate of divorce, and put it in her hand, and send her out of his house...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.