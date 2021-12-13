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An entire fleet of UFOs flying over the sea?
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405 views • December 13, 2021
A pilot believes he has seen an entire fleet of UFOs flying over the sea - after he spotted a series of 'weird' lights that seem to move and rotate. The man managed to capture a few seconds of video footage, and in the clip you can see three rows of lights - some with four dots and some with three. At one point, the highest dot fades and is replaced by another lower down, then eventually they all seem to disappear from view. The pilot said he was flying over the Pacific Ocean at the time, and he had no idea what the lights could be - other than a fleet of UFOs flying in formation.
Read more: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/pilot-think-hes-seen-fleet-25636119 https://t.co/JjnnoYA95h
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Read more: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/pilot-think-hes-seen-fleet-25636119 https://t.co/JjnnoYA95h
Join @police_frequency
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