Former United States Assistant explaining what the planned reset really is

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TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH https://bit.ly/universaltruth_realinternational_tv 7 Men Found Dead in Popular Mexico Tourist Area With Gang Warning Messages Written on Corpses https://bit.ly/3n7wM3r
French court orders 4G turn off after 40 cow deaths https://bit.ly/3zC3NMr
The US Homeland Security’s “disinformation board” has brought to light a number of controversial and interesting insights https://bit.ly/3zBuQHy
'Insufficient Evidence' of Excessive Force in Shooting Death of Ashli Babbitt, DOJ Report Says https://bit.ly/3zNneCf
Police seize cocaine worth $500,000 in Tobago https://bit.ly/39n5end
Louisiana Transgender Sports Ban To Become Law https://bit.ly/3Hfs24F
Quebec has vaccinated over 1,500 people against monkeypox https://bit.ly/3zvbR1E
Overall deaths in Australia - where nearly everyone is vaccinated - are spiking https://bit.ly/3tnzBkj
Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Kelley arrested on Jan. 6 riot-related charges https://bit.ly/3xBY4F9
May the Force Be With Them: Scientists Fight Back https://bit.ly/3Qel443
EU Looking to Push ‘Anti-White' Policies Using Equalities Report https://bit.ly/3O6KGOH
Floating solar power could help fight climate change https://bit.ly/3zpyC72
Former U.S. Congressman Pleads Guilty to Election Fraud Charges, https://bit.ly/3xfdHAP
Met police profiling children ‘on a large scale’, documents show https://bit.ly/3tjNyQl
Newsom expected to cruise to victory in California primary https://bit.ly/3Q4q5MF
THE C-19 VACCINE MANDATES CLEARLY VIOLATE THE NUREMBERG CODE ON MEDICAL EXPERIMENTATION https://bit.ly/3xlDJDO
Hundreds of thousands of followers were deleted https://bit.ly/3aEf0ln
6G frequency being developed. https://bit.ly/3PU45UM
GEORGE SOROS "OUR CIVILIZATION MAY NOT SURVIVE" https://bit.ly/3GCXr0N
Former US Congressman Larry McDonald's final interview https://bit.ly/3zbR8zv
All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports https://bit.ly/3PTgE2m
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