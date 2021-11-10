Psychiatrist Dr. Mark McDonald: This is a Pandemic of Fear

The Jerm Warfare podcast is joined by guest Mark McDonald M.D.. Mark is a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist, with extensive training in adult psychoanalysis. He is also author of the newly released book: "United States of Fear: How America Fell Victim to a Mass Delusional Psychosis". He makes the case that we are at war. The COVID pandemic is actually a lie, a propagandist tool, which is being used to perpetuate a real pandemic of emotion, fear and ultimately of psychological control.





Jerm Warfare: https://jermwarfare.com/

Jerm Warfare https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/mark-mcdonald:5

Mark McDonald: https://www.markmcdonaldmd.com/

Book: "United States of Fear: How America Fell Victim to a Mass Delusional Psychosis": https://www.amazon.com/United-States-Fear-Delusional-Psychosis/dp/1637583192/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=United+States+of+Fear%3A+How+America+Fell+Victim+to+a+Mass+Delusional+Psychosis&qid=1636576652&qsid=143-0544291-3177323&sr=8-1&sres=1637583192%2C0805068317%2CB078171X2H%2CB07J2FWF7X&srpt=ABIS_BOOK



