© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A dystopian electronic composition, opening with a theremin’s uneasy tones emulating EM waves, layered over erratic broken MIDI glitches from piezoceramic actuators, Verses feature stark, metallic percussion with fractured synth textures, while sampled radio fragments and scrambled transmissions punctuate transitions, Industrial bass rumbles below, and neural feedback pulses cut through sections, building tension, The bridge dissolves structure—a wash of digital static, jarring processed vocals, and echoed stabs—before slamming into a relentless, polyrhythmic outro where all elements surge, disorient and collide
Hand me down my walkin' cane, hand me down my hat
Hurry now and don't be late 'cause we ain't got time to chat
You and me, we're goin' out to catch the latest sounds
Guaranteed to blow your mind so high, you won't come down, no
Hey, y'all prepare yourself for the rubberband man
You've never heard a sound like the rubberband man
You're bound to lose control when the rubberband starts to jam
Oh Lord, this dude is outta sight
Everything he does seems to come out right
Once I went to hear them play at a club outside of town
I was so surprised, I was hypnotized by the sound these cats put down
When I saw this short, fat guy stretch a band between his toes
Hey, I laughed so hard 'cause the man got down
When it finally reached his nose
Hey y'all, prepare yourself for the rubberband man (whoa)
You've never heard a sound like the rubberband man
You're bound to lose control when the rubberband starts to jam
Got that rubberband up on his toes
And then he wriggled it up all around his nose
Guaranteed to blow your mind
(Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo)
Playin' all that music yet keepin' time
(Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo)
Where in the world did he learn that? Oh, Lord
Oh, help him get away
Hey y'all, prepare yourself for the rubberband man
You've never heard a sound like the rubberband man
You're bound to lose control when the rubberband starts to jam
Rubberband Man, Rubberband Man, uh
(Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo)
How much of this stuff, do he thinks we can stand? Uh
So much rhythm, grace and debonair for one man, Lord
And then he had the nerve to wiggle his left toe
To his knee got the feelin' in his head, y'all, ah, come on, baby
Hey, you all prepare yourself for the rubberband man
You've never heard a sound like the rubberband man
You're bound to lose control when the rubberband starts to jam
Rubberband man starts to jam
Movin' up and down across the land
Got people all in his ways
Everything about him seems outta place
Just move it, just move it, just move, move, move it, just
Rubberband, rubberband man
Just move it, just move it, just move, move, move it, just
Rubberband, rubberband man
Get down, oh, get down, lover