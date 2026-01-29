A dystopian electronic composition, opening with a theremin’s uneasy tones emulating EM waves, layered over erratic broken MIDI glitches from piezoceramic actuators, Verses feature stark, metallic percussion with fractured synth textures, while sampled radio fragments and scrambled transmissions punctuate transitions, Industrial bass rumbles below, and neural feedback pulses cut through sections, building tension, The bridge dissolves structure—a wash of digital static, jarring processed vocals, and echoed stabs—before slamming into a relentless, polyrhythmic outro where all elements surge, disorient and collide

Hand me down my walkin' cane, hand me down my hat

Hurry now and don't be late 'cause we ain't got time to chat

You and me, we're goin' out to catch the latest sounds

Guaranteed to blow your mind so high, you won't come down, no

Hey, y'all prepare yourself for the rubberband man

You've never heard a sound like the rubberband man

You're bound to lose control when the rubberband starts to jam

Oh Lord, this dude is outta sight

Everything he does seems to come out right

Once I went to hear them play at a club outside of town

I was so surprised, I was hypnotized by the sound these cats put down

When I saw this short, fat guy stretch a band between his toes

Hey, I laughed so hard 'cause the man got down

When it finally reached his nose

Hey y'all, prepare yourself for the rubberband man (whoa)

You've never heard a sound like the rubberband man

You're bound to lose control when the rubberband starts to jam

Got that rubberband up on his toes

And then he wriggled it up all around his nose

Guaranteed to blow your mind

(Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo)

Playin' all that music yet keepin' time

(Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo)

Where in the world did he learn that? Oh, Lord

Oh, help him get away

Hey y'all, prepare yourself for the rubberband man

You've never heard a sound like the rubberband man

You're bound to lose control when the rubberband starts to jam

Rubberband Man, Rubberband Man, uh

(Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo)

How much of this stuff, do he thinks we can stand? Uh

So much rhythm, grace and debonair for one man, Lord

And then he had the nerve to wiggle his left toe

To his knee got the feelin' in his head, y'all, ah, come on, baby

Hey, you all prepare yourself for the rubberband man

You've never heard a sound like the rubberband man

You're bound to lose control when the rubberband starts to jam

Rubberband man starts to jam

Movin' up and down across the land

Got people all in his ways

Everything about him seems outta place

Just move it, just move it, just move, move, move it, just

Rubberband, rubberband man

Just move it, just move it, just move, move, move it, just

Rubberband, rubberband man

Get down, oh, get down, lover

