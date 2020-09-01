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IS YOUR NAME WRITTEN IN THE BOOK OF LIFE
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19 views • September 01, 2020
Php 4:3-4
3 And I exhort you too, [my] genuine yokefellow, help these [two women to keep on cooperating], for they have toiled along with me in [the spreading of] the good news (the Gospel), as have Clement and the rest of my fellow workers whose names are in the Book of Life.
4 Rejoice in the Lord always [delight, gladden yourselves in Him]; again I say, Rejoice! [Ps 37:4.]
AMP
3 And I exhort you too, [my] genuine yokefellow, help these [two women to keep on cooperating], for they have toiled along with me in [the spreading of] the good news (the Gospel), as have Clement and the rest of my fellow workers whose names are in the Book of Life.
4 Rejoice in the Lord always [delight, gladden yourselves in Him]; again I say, Rejoice! [Ps 37:4.]
AMP
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