Jesse Watters: The wheels are falling off Biden's bus
Published 19 hours ago

Jesse Watters: Democratic strategist Tezlyn Figaro joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to discuss former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' recent warnings to President Biden about his re-election chances.

Keywords
jesse wattersprimetimebiden re-election chances

