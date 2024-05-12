Create New Account
Another Marvel of Motherhood-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 12 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Recognizing a Number of Mothers from Scripture Emphasizes the Impact a Mother Has on Her Children. Conversely, We Learn Now of Microchimerism--Where the Child Can Leave Behind DNA and Have a Long-Term Effect on Their Mother. It Is Even as David Said, "I Will Praise Thee; for I Am Fearfully and Wonderfully Made...."


