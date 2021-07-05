© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccines Target Selected Genetic Bloodlines
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
888 views • July 05, 2021
It's wide open everywhere that Pharma can target the descendants of their ancient enemies that still today are considered a threat to the security of the deceivers of History and Education- Think about it- 'Genetic Targeting'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.