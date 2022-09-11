91101 The towers are hit

CBS News
Aug 30, 2011 Bryant Gumbel reports on the explosions at the World Trade Center towers and talks to eyewitnesses. (This report was from a DVD included with the 10th anniversary edition of the CBS News/Simon & Schuster book "What We Saw: The Events of September 11, 2001, in Words, Pictures, and Video.")
