91101 The towers are hit

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CBS News
Aug 30, 2011 Bryant Gumbel reports on the explosions at the World Trade Center towers and talks to eyewitnesses. (This report was from a DVD included with the 10th anniversary edition of the CBS News/Simon & Schuster book "What We Saw: The Events of September 11, 2001, in Words, Pictures, and Video.")
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9eTzV7HvKHU