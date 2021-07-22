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The Coming World Government - The Seduction of Christianity Audio Book - Chapter Four
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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21 views • July 22, 2021
Includes: An Official "World Religion?", "The Cashless, Controlled Society", "The Coming World Government"

More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times
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The Bible clearly states that a great Apostasy must occur before Christ's second coming. Today, Christians are being deceived by a worldview more subtle and seductive than any before. What are the dangers in the growing acceptance and practice of:

* Positive and possibility thinking
* Healing of memories
* Self-help philosophies
* Holistic medicine

The seduction of Christianity will not appear as a frontal assault or oppression of our religious beliefs. Instead, it will come as the latest fashionable philosophies offering to make us happier, healthier, better educated, and even more spiritual. A compelling look at the times in which we live and a clear call to every believer to choose between the original and the counterfeit.

Our website: www.thebereancall.org
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bibleseductiondave huntberean callta mcmahon
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