Putin and Witkoff met in the Kremlin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
35 views • 24 hours ago

Putin and Witkoff met in the Kremlin.

A few hours later, Witkoff was seen leaving.

✈️ Witkoff's plane has taken off from Moscow, according to dispatchers.

Putin's Aide Ushakov: 

During the meeting between Putin and Whitkoff, Russia conveyed signals on the Ukrainian issue and received corresponding signals from Trump.

The Russian president's aide added that Putin has full information on the Ukrainian issue.

Putin and Whitkoff discussed the prospects for possible development of strategic cooperation between the USA and Russia, Ushakov said.

He called the conversation useful and constructive.

Adding:  "Trump has not yet been briefed on the results of the meeting. Therefore, I would refrain from more detailed comments. We will see when Witkoff can report on today's conversation to Trump. After that, obviously, I will be able to supplement my comments with something more substantial," - Ushakov

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
