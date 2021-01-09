© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unlawful Assembly!? Statism Strikes Back - The Smiths Of Liberty
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • January 09, 2021
I thought everyone was supposed to "stay home"?
"According to Le Journal de Montreal, a neighbor called the police to report that more than 6 people had “illegally” gathered in a residence in violation of Covid restrictions. The police assaulted one of the men and pulled him out of the home by his neck while a distressed elderly woman is seen trying to help him." - from The Gateway Pundit
"According to Le Journal de Montreal, a neighbor called the police to report that more than 6 people had “illegally” gathered in a residence in violation of Covid restrictions. The police assaulted one of the men and pulled him out of the home by his neck while a distressed elderly woman is seen trying to help him." - from The Gateway Pundit
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.