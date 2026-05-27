"The strait is gonna be open to everyone. It's int'l waters. We're gonna watch over it. Nobody is gonna control it." - Trump

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"The strait is gonna be open to everyone. It's international waters. We're gonna watch over it. Nobody is gonna control it." - Trump
Adding:
❗️IRGC Navy: 23 vessels, including tankers and container ships, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours under IRGC security coordination.