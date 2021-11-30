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Health Ranger Report: Covid "Nu" (Omicron) variant a COVER STORY for accelerating wave of vaccine deaths (MIRRORED)
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758 views • November 30, 2021
Health Ranger Report: Covid "Nu" (Omicron) variant a COVER STORY for accelerating wave of vaccine deaths (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Health Ranger Report at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/049472b3-a836-4aeb-8e81-152d5c2146d8
The omicron “variant” media hysteria is pure fiction. It’s nothing but a 1984-style Orwellian psychological terrorism operation that has been engineered to keep the populations of the world enslaved and obedient while terrorist governments carry out their global depopulation / genocide programs.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-27-ten-omicron-variant-predictions-for-2022-authoritarian-playbook.html
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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Mirrored from Brighteon channel Health Ranger Report at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/049472b3-a836-4aeb-8e81-152d5c2146d8
The omicron “variant” media hysteria is pure fiction. It’s nothing but a 1984-style Orwellian psychological terrorism operation that has been engineered to keep the populations of the world enslaved and obedient while terrorist governments carry out their global depopulation / genocide programs.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-27-ten-omicron-variant-predictions-for-2022-authoritarian-playbook.html
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews
🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/
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